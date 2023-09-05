Education Minister upbeat about 2023/24 Academic Year Loop Jamaica

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, is upbeat about the 2023/24 academic year, based on activities observed while visiting several schools on Monday, September 4.

She and other Ministry officials toured the Windward Road Primary, Jacks Hill Primary and Infant, Mountain View Primary and Infant, and Hope Valley Experimental Primary Schools in the Corporate Area to assess the start of activities at these institutions.

They also visited the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre to meet and greet students before seeing them off to school.

Speaking with journalists at Hope Valley Experimental, Minister Williams said the activities observed during her visits are promising indicators that all stakeholders are ready for the new school year.

“So far, I am encouraged, very encouraged by what I see. This week, as everyone knows, is not a full week for school, especially the primary institutions. They do a staggered approach to bringing the children back to school. Next week we are expecting to see everybody in full force… all our teachers, students [and] we are expecting to see parents with students as well,” she said.

Emphasizing that grade six is a pivotal year that can determine the academic future of students, Mrs. Williams encouraged the youngsters to apply themselves to their studies.

“You have come this far… you have worked hard to be here. Continue to do what you have been doing and you will be successful in the school year,” she said.

The Minister also urged parents and guardians to play an active role in students’ academic pursuits.

“We take education serious. All of us in Jamaica, we know the value and the importance of education. I call on the parents to continue to support their children, to engage with them. Parental engagement is paramount as we go through the school year,” she emphasised.

Mrs. Williams said the Ministry will focus on addressing challenges experienced by all education-sector stakeholders and employ the necessary actions to rectify these.

“I will continue to follow schools as we continue to go into the school year to ensure that if there are issues, we are aware of them and we take action to fix them,” she assured