Education minister urges collective action to prevent school violence Loop Jamaica

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, is calling for collective action from education stakeholders to prevent armed violence in schools.

She noted that while Jamaica has not had many incidents involving the use of firearms on school campuses, the reality of the threat posed by the use and presence of small arms is real.

The Education Minister was addressing a virtual round table on tackling firearms in schools, organised by the United Nation’s Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNLIREC).

She said that educators and change agents must work together to proactively identify common themes among violence perpetrators and devise preventive approaches and measures against armed conflict.

“They can facilitate groups addressing friendship skills, anti-bullying and social skills and work with parents and families to increase familial involvement so that students do not feel alone or misunderstood,” she said.

The Minister noted that educators can assist students who are struggling academically by encouraging tutoring and mentorship.

“Use a peer pal or buddy system to foster healthy communication and social skills between peers,” she further suggested.

Mrs. Williams said that students’ participation in extracurricular activities, such as teams and clubs, should also be encouraged.

She is also urging schools to “create a positive and inclusive [environment] where students celebrate their differences, while promoting a connection with the school”.

Minister Williams noted that the anti-violence in schools’ campaign dubbed ‘Just Medz It’, which was launched on October 19, seeks to encourage students to “think before they act and to practise restraint and reflection rather than a knee-jerk reaction to provocation”.