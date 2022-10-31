Education minister urges parents to send children back to Oberlin High Loop Jamaica

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, is urging parents to send their children out to school at Oberlin High for regular classes as of Monday.

The minister’s urging follows what has been described as a “bizarre series of events” during devotion at the St Andrew West Rural school last Wednesday that forced the suspension of classes and the early closure of the institution.

The “bizarre series of events” were so labelled after a number of students began acting abnormally during devotion with several of them being taken for medical treatment.

The incident forced the early closure of the school and since then, the majority of the student population has stayed away.

“Normality has returned to the school and last Friday, there was an atmosphere of calm and all categories of staff were present. Fewer than 100 students of the approximately 1,500 student body turned up for classes on Thursday and Friday. Nevertheless, teaching and learning took place with those students who were present. Devotions took place earlier without any eventualities,” Minister Williams said Sunday in a statement.

She is pleading with parents not to miss the opportunity for their children to continue their education.

Her statement noted that the ministry’s regional team will be at Oberlin High School to meet with board representatives, the principal and student welfare team to chart the way forward and to discuss the events of October 26.

“Together with our students, parents, teachers, the staff, the board and other stakeholders, Oberlin High School will thrive and prosper despite the unusual occurrence. Let us get back to school,” the education minister said.