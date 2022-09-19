Education Minister urges partnership between parents and schools Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Education Minister urges partnership between parents and schools Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica weather: Showers likely despite sunny start Monday

Education Minister urges partnership between parents and schools

JUTC buses involved in nearly 4,000 crashes in 5 years

Appeals process for firearm license applications being revamped

Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

UPDATE: Details of shooting of nine, 3 fatally, at football match

Newsmaker: Rocky Meade’s about-turn re Cabinet Secretary position

12.4% COVID-positivity rate recorded; 48 new cases, 4 deaths

Three reportedly dead, six injured in St Catherine shooting

St Andrew record producer gunned down in Shooters Hill

Monday Sep 19

25?C
Jamaica News

Needed to maintain discipline

Loop News

59 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, is calling for partnership between parents and schools in maintaining discipline in schools.

Reiterating the Ministry’s position that no child should be barred from attending school, she said children should be encouraged to comply with the school rules as they help to promote discipline.

“We have to stand up on the side of discipline in our schools. We have to speak to our parents to encourage them to support their children to obey the school rules,” she said.

The Minister, who was addressing a Rotary Club of Kingston meeting at the Pegasus Hotel, urged collaboration between school administrators and parents to find creative ways to deal with students, who contravene school rules.

She is also encouraging parents to utilise the parent-teacher associations (PTA) to raise concerns to facilitate an orderly grievance process.

“I am encouraging parents to attend PTA meetings because that is a forum to which you bring your grievances and issues,” she said.

Mrs. Williams said that the Ministry will be facilitating the establishment of online platforms in schools, which can accommodate up to 1000 persons, to ensure greater participation of parents in PTA sessions.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Showers likely despite sunny start Monday

Jamaica News

Education Minister urges partnership between parents and schools

Jamaica News

JUTC buses involved in nearly 4,000 crashes in 5 years

More From

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

See also

Jamaica News

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who pleaded guilty to killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon in June of this year, has been slapped with multiple offences relative t

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters

Tributes continue to flow for prominent St Ann educator, community advocate and retired church organist, Norma Walters, who died on Friday.
She reportedly died after a period of illness.
Walters

Jamaica News

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Company expresses regret at Westmoreland incident

Jamaica News

Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Petreen Morgan of Hughenden Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, September 15.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about

Jamaica News

Three reportedly dead, six injured in St Catherine shooting

Police sources in St Catherine have indicated that a shooting incident in Spring Village, St Catherine on Sunday afternoon has left three persons dead and at least six nursing injuries, for which they

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols