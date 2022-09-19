Education Minister urges partnership between parents and schools Loop Jamaica

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, is calling for partnership between parents and schools in maintaining discipline in schools.

Reiterating the Ministry’s position that no child should be barred from attending school, she said children should be encouraged to comply with the school rules as they help to promote discipline.

“We have to stand up on the side of discipline in our schools. We have to speak to our parents to encourage them to support their children to obey the school rules,” she said.

The Minister, who was addressing a Rotary Club of Kingston meeting at the Pegasus Hotel, urged collaboration between school administrators and parents to find creative ways to deal with students, who contravene school rules.

She is also encouraging parents to utilise the parent-teacher associations (PTA) to raise concerns to facilitate an orderly grievance process.

“I am encouraging parents to attend PTA meetings because that is a forum to which you bring your grievances and issues,” she said.

Mrs. Williams said that the Ministry will be facilitating the establishment of online platforms in schools, which can accommodate up to 1000 persons, to ensure greater participation of parents in PTA sessions.