Education Ministry investigating attack on student at Holy Faith Convent

11 June 2025
News
Classroom (Photo credit: iStock)
The Ministry of Education has responded to reports of a violent confrontation at Holy Faith Convent, Couva, saying it’s investigating the incident.

Photos were shared on social media of the incident which occurred on Tuesday, showing a group of girls attacking a student just outside the school’s gates.

The Ministry said the incident has understandably raised significant public concern.

Education Minister Michael Dowlath has called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“The Ministry is working in close collaboration with the school’s administration and all relevant authorities to ensure a thorough review is conducted and that the appropriate measures are taken.

“The Ministry of Education unequivocally condemns all forms of violence within the school environment. The Honourable Minister has reiterated that such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Schools must remain safe, respectful spaces for all students, and any breach of this standard will be addressed with the utmost seriousness.”

The Ministry said it remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of all students and staff across the education system.

