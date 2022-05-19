Education Ministry mandates mask wearing in schools | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Education and Youth has mandated the wearing of masks in schools, effective immediately and until further advised.

In a bulletin on Thursday (May 19), the ministry said the mask mandate is in response to the rise in the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate.

School administrators have been reporting an increase in suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

The ministry advised that students and staff who turn up to school without a mask should not be denied access, but should be assisted with a mask to facilitate teaching and learning.

Administrators are also being reminded to re-sensitise all key stakeholders about the protocols to be observed, including regular washing of hands and temperature checks.

The bulletin also stated that where it becomes necessary, school administrators may need to revert to remote learning opportunities in response to cases of exposure to COVID-19.

This is to provide for the continuation of learning, the sanitising of classrooms/buildings, observation of quarantine standards, as well as for the affected persons to be tested and treated accordingly.

Before a decision is taken to revert to remote learning at a school, the principal/board chairman must consult with the regional director/education officer for approval and guidance.

It should be noted that provisions are to be also made to continue the learning programme for students who do not have access to online learning.

The ministry reminded all stakeholders that they have a responsibility to limit the spread of COVID-19, and encouraged school leaders, teachers, parents, support staff and students to get vaccinated against the virus.

For additional information and queries, school administrators can contact their regional offices or the assigned education officers.