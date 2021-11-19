Education Ministry rejects recommendation to extend Ruel Reid’s leave | Loop Jamaica

Chairman of the Jamaica College board of management, Michael Bernard, says the Ministry of Education did not approve the board’s recommendation for the special leave of Principal Ruel Reid to be extended.

In a statement on Friday, the chairman said the recommendation was made as the priority of the board is to maintain the current stability and status quo of the school.

“This, however, required the approval of the Ministry of Education, and such approval was not granted,” the statement from Bernard read.

According to the chairman, with Reid’s current special leave set to expire on November 20, the Jamaica College board has been working to conclude arrangements and the discussions are at an advanced stage.

Reid and former president of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Professor Fritz Pinnock, are before the courts in a multimillion-dollar fraud case, which also involves Reid’s wife, Sharen, daughter, Sharelle and Councillor for the Brown’s Town Division in St Ann, Kim Brown-Lawrence.

Reid was seconded from his substantive job as principal of JC to the Senate to allow him to assume the role as minister of education, youth and information after the now governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) defeated the People’s National Party (PNP) in the 2016 General Elections.

He resigned as minister in March 2019 after he got embroiled in the fraud allegations that involved both the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the CMU.

The JC board issued the statement on Friday, following reports that influential stakeholders relative the prestigious high school have stepped in with the goal of bringing a quick end to the ongoing saga that has been badly slurring the name and reputation of the institution.

See the full statement from the board’s chairman below:

Over the past few days, the Board of Management of Jamaica College has been working to conclude arrangements for dealing with the active role of principal of Jamaica College, having regard to the fact that the current special leave of Mr. Ruel Reid expires on Saturday November 20, 2021.The discussions are at an advanced stage and, as would be expected, are of a confidential nature. The Board fully expects them to be successfully concluded shortly at which time a further update will be given.To clarify several misconceptions and misunderstandings in the public domain please note further that:-The priority of the Board is to maintain the current stability and status quo at the school and the Board therefore, once again, recommended that the special leave of Mr. Reid be extended to facilitate the continued proper governance of the school. This however required the approval of the Ministry of Education, and such approval was not granted.Since 2016 when he ceased active duty as principal of Jamaica College, the school has paid no salary or other emoluments to Mr Reid.JC is aware of the fact that criminal charges have been laid against Mr. Reid but has no evidence that can support a disciplinary hearing which could lead to his termination. This despite assiduous attempts to secure such evidence.There is no “upheaval” or “protest” at Jamaica College and there have been no resignations at the Board in relation to this matter. We can confirm that two executive members of the Jamaica College Old Boys Association, who are also executives of the PTA, have resigned from both bodies. There have been no “mass” resignations as reported.The great venerable institution known as Jamaica College continues its journey of excellence with several notable achievements under the last five years under the outstanding stewardship of the current Acting Principal Wayne Robinson. Just a few of these are listed below:-

Academic Performance

Students passing at least five subjects including Math and English have increased from 58% to 85% CSEC over the period;CXC performance has significantly improved. This includes a 77% increase in the number of subjects in which more than 90% of the boys sitting have passed, moving from 9 of the 24 subjects to 16 of the 24 subjects today.In 2019 12 boys achieved top ten regional and national placements in CXC

Teaching Modalities and programs

d. Improved value added programs adding investigative journalism, food and nutrition at CAPE, environmental sciences at CAPE, construction project management; continued aviation courses

We have changed the mode of instruction from a grammar based pedagogy to a project-based STEAM infused modality which entails integration of disciplines, enquiry, application critical thinking and problem solving.The STEAM Project has involved an investment in digital and communication tools kits, equipment and furniture totally over J$75M

Teacher Development

Enhanced the professional development of staff and further improved the staff incentive program. We also staged and hosted an international professional development seminar for staff.

New and Improved Infrastructure

Development of a J$22M Robotics Lab with state of the art equipment, (Hendrickson FamilyConstruction of new multiple purpose US$1M Ashenheim Stadium (Ashenheim Family)Six Form refurbishing (Abrahams Family)Gore Building refurbishment (Gore Family)

Sports and Extra Curricula Performance

l. Currently defending champions in Boys Champs and Manning Cup, and have won Manning Cup 3 of the last four competitions.

m. Won three world championships awards in Robotics and now boast 17 in all. Much more than any other school in the Caribbean. Also staged, and won, the first local international robotics competition in Jamaica.

Won last four years Jamaica Stock Exchange High School Competition, including top six places this year.Currently under 17 National Basketball Champions, and won under 14 the year beforeFor the second year running multiple winners of the JCDC National Drumming Competition.Won Urban High School Chess Title TwiceJADE national debate seminar and tournament on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

And much, much more

This is our focus, this is why we are not distracted by the noise, and we call on all Jamaica and JC stakeholders to join us as we continue to march forward in excellence, for the betterment of our boys and the wider community.

Fervet.