Education ministry set-up ‘can’t move country forward’ – ex-minister Loop Jamaica

Former Education Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew South Eastern, Maxine Henry-Wilson, is calling for an overhaul of the structure and operations of the education ministry to meet the current needs of the society.

As it stands, Henry-Wilson says the ministry “cannot take the country forward”, and it needs urgent transformation to accomplish that objective.

In a recent interview, the longstanding People’s National Party (PNP) member who served as education minister between 2002 and 2007 under the PJ Patterson-led Administration, said she has been concerned for some time about the operations of the Ministry of Education.

She pointed to issues relative to the lack of focus on early childhood education, the failure to effectively enhance the school environment for teachers through improved classroom infrastructure, and what appears to be the lack of monitoring and evaluation of education officers.

“I have been very concerned and continue to be, and I say I am going to write (about my concerns),” said Henry-Wilson.

“We make a lot of talk about the education and the education system, and what is of great concern is that we keep repeating the same things over and over and over again, and not allowing the maturity of the various policies,” she declared.

The former PNP general secretary pointed to the 2021 Orlando Patterson-chaired Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) report.

“I read the Patterson Report. It really is a replica of the 2004 report, and a significant point that is made in all of these reports is the Ministry of Education needs to be transformed,” she shared.

Added Henry-Wilson: “The Ministry of Education, as it exists, cannot take the country forward.”

On that note, she urged the relevant stakeholders in the education system to arrive at a consensus so that the much-needed transformation can take place.

“Every time an attempt is made to do that transformation it is reversed, and I would really like to see a concerted effort building a consensus. You cannot reform the education system by making it a non-consensus affair,” Henry-Wilson argued.

In further outlining her case, she said: “You have to build a consensus, and I am really trying to see if we can find a way to get it to the authorities that one hand can’t clap in this education reform (process).

“They must set up a system where there is genuine consultation, not just with the PNP, but with the entire country, so there’s an appreciation of what is happening,” she added.

She said the “spot, spot announcements” of “this and that” relative to the education transformation are “not getting us anywhere”.

“There needs to be a comprehensive programme for the reform of the (education) ministry, and for a reform of the various programmes,” Henry-Wilson proposed.