Education Ministry targeting 100,000 persons for parent training Loop Jamaica

Some 100,000 Jamaicans are to be targeted for parent education training through a comprehensive programme that is being embarked upon by the Education and Youth Ministry to boost parenting skills.

A key partner in the programme, the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), has formulated a plan for its delivery, according to Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams.

Speaking at a recent press briefing, Williams said the plan for the programme’s delivery, which has been shared with schools across the country, outlines the strategies to be employed in search of the target.

She stressed that, “All public and registered private educational institutions are required to deliver parenting education training to their parent population.”

Williams said the NPSC is coordinating meetings with education officers, school administrators, guidance counsellors, deans of discipline and other service professionals in schools to ensure that Citizens Security Programme (CSP) guidelines are understood.

The meetings, said the minister, are to serve as a guarantee that the quality of the education programme for parents will not be compromised.

“NPSC support officers are to provide oversight by making daily contact with school personnel for the provision of technical support,” Williams further informed.

Meanwhile, parent mentorship training is under way with trainees recommended by ministries, departments, agencies and the leaderships of schools.

Prospective parent mentors hail from all the education regions, Williams stated.

She elaborated that, “They (the parent mentors) are exposed to intensive modules of parenting education training and, as such, form part of those served under indicator 2 of the CSP.

“Certified parent mentors are mapped to schools and effectively support parents across Jamaica,” added Williams.

The ministry is also seeking to reactivate Parent Places, which provide parenting education, psychosocial support, skills training and counselling, among other interventions.

These were primarily in schools, but serve the community to reach a wider cross-section of the population. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were closed.

Williams said an additional 10 parent places are to be revived before the end of the present school term in December.

The NPSC has also been conducting roving parent places as another strategy to boost parent engagement.