Education, not teenage pregnancy is the solution | Loop Jamaica
Education, not teenage pregnancy is the solution

Education, Not Teenage Pregnancy Is The Solution

Having spent much of her formative years in Jones Town, St Andrew, before migrating to Brixton, England, Dr Kurdell Espinosa Campbell believes that, through education, people from garrison communities can shatter stereotypes.

Now the acting director of Emergency Medical Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, she told Loop News that, while growing up, there was a sense of hopelessness, especially among black females who were expected to get pregnant and be a product of their community.

“Having children when you are young does not answer a problem…” Dr Espinosa Campbell said.

Watch as she shares her view on “the way out” while on the job in Jones Town recently.

