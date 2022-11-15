Educator calls for more equitable funding for local primary schools Loop Jamaica

A leading voice in education nationally is calling for a reformation in the way local schools are financed, arguing that funds should be allocated based on equity and not equality.

The call was made by former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr Maurice Smith, who said though the number of primary schools far outweigh the number of secondary schools locally, the former continues to receive less funding.

This situation, he said, has resulted in some primary school educators turning to creative methods, including staging fish fries and barbeques, to raise additional funds to finance the day-to-day operations of their institutions.

“… There are about six and a half times the number of primary schools than there are high schools, and yet, the amount of money that goes to a primary school is nothing in comparison, and so, principals and teachers have to be hosting fish fry, barbeques,” he declared.

“I have never heard (of) a policeman hosting a fun day to raise money for the police station,” Smith suggested while speaking at a Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) symposium on Thursday.

Smith, the current Registrar of the University of the West Indies (UWI), insisted that more focus needs to be placed on ensuring primary schools are adequately funded.

At the same time, he highlighted the pressures that are faced by principals generally in the education system.

“If you’re a principal, you want to move from one school to another school, (and) one of the thing that is silently expected of you is whether you have constructed or built something.

“You looking about sewage, construction, labour, conflicts, security guards, and less about teachings and learning, whereas people in other professions don’t concern themselves with those things,” Smith indicated.

“They are able to focus on the technical components of the jobs, so we need to look at how we resource our primary schools, how we take the same money and more equitably distribute same,” he added.

Smith, who served as Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry between November 2015 and October 2016, explained what he termed equity versus equality relative to the allocation of funds to schools.

“In my last stint at the ministry (of education) when the minister then announced the increase in subventions to high schools, what was meant, ladies and gentlemen, is not what happened.

“What was meant was the same equity principle, where schools that had students that had behavioural issues, schools that had students who came in with averages of 20s, 30s and 40s, those schools would get more money, so that they could resource themselves in terms of equipment and staff to better provide for the needs of the students,” he stated.

However, Smith shared that what ended up happening was that “the equity principle was parked and the equality principle stood up”.

This, said the former permanent secretary, meant that all schools got the same increase in funds.