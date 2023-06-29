Educator Dr Kenneth Russell to replace Hanna on PNP ticket in SESA Loop Jamaica

Political newcomer and educator, Dr Kenneth Russell, has been confirmed as the People’s National Party (PNP) standard-bearer for South East St Ann in the next general elections.

This is after former West Indies cricketer and present cricket administrator, Wavell Hinds, opted out of contesting a run-off on Sunday against Russell to decide who would be the party’s candidate for the seat.

In a release on Thursday, the Opposition PNP said at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting last Sunday, the party’s Election Monitoring Committee recommended that the final run-off would include the two aspirants who secured the highest votes, but who did not reach the 50 per cent vote plus one threshold in the initial runoff.

Russell and Hinds, who emerged as the top two candidates from the first run-off, were selected to move forward in the contest.

However, Hinds “graciously conceded”, according to the PNP, paving the way for Russell to be declared as the candidate to replace incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Lisa Hanna.

In describing Russell as “an esteemed education specialist”, the PNP called on its supporters in the constituency to rally around the new candidate.

Wavell Hinds

“Your active engagement, enthusiasm and dedication will be crucial in building a strong campaign and achieving success in the upcoming general elections,” said PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, in reference to Russell.

Campbell said the educator’s “vision, expertise in education, and commitment to community development make him an ideal candidate to champion the interests and address the needs of the constituents in South East St Ann.”

The PNP extended appreciation to all the candidates who participated in the run-off, noting that Hinds demonstrated commendable dedication and commitment throughout the selection process.

“His gracious concession to Russell exemplifies his strong commitment to the party’s principles and the spirit of comradeship,” the release said.

The party also extended its gratitude to Patricia Duncan-Sutherland who also challenged for the seat, but ended up with the third lowest number of vote in the delegates’ selection exercise.

In the exercise earlier this month, Russell garnered 358 votes to snatch victory at that level, while Hinds received 245 votes, and Duncan-Sutherland in third place with 171 votes.

Interestingly, a PNP-commissioned Don Anderson opinion poll had pointed to Hinds as the person most favoured to represent the PNP in the constituency.

However, comrades there protested any planned move by party officials to use that poll to determine a candidate for the seat in the next general elections, which are constitutionally due by 2025.

Campbell informed the constituency delegates in early May that they would have an opportunity to select a candidate of their choice.

The choice of a new PNP candidate for South East St Ann, popularly labelled SESA, was brought about by a shocking announcement by Hanna that she will not be offering herself to represent the party in the seat in the next elections.

The constituency has been dogged by several issues, including disunity and rifts between Hanna and the three PNP councillors there, over the years.