Educator pleads guilty to manslaughter re parents’ killings Loop Jamaica

Simeon Ramsay, a schoolteacher who was accused of killing his parents in Portmore, St Catherine in February of last year, is to be sentenced on December 11, this after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter relative to the incident.

Ramsay, who suffers from mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was initially charged with two counts of murder.

But it was disclosed in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Thursday that prosecutors would accept his guilty plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Ramsay was 25 years old when he was charged with the deaths of his 69-year-old father, Cecil Ramsay, who was a minister of religion; and his 55-year-old mother, Phyllis Ramsay, who was the Acting Vice-Principal of St Andrew Preparatory School.

Presiding Judge Justice Bertram Morrison remanded Simeon Ramsay in custody until his sentencing on December 11.

Police reports are that about 4am on Friday, February 4, 2022, residents found a motor vehicle belonging to one of the elder Ramsays abandoned on roadside in Portmore.

Checks were made and bloodstains were reportedly found inside the vehicle.

The police were called and following further investigations, the concerned residents went to the home of the couple, where their bodies were found with several stab wounds.

Simeon Ramsay was subsequently arrested and charged with the double murders.