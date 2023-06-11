Educator wins PNP South East St Ann delegates’ vote Loop Jamaica

Political newcomer and educator, Dr Kenneth Russell, has created a major upset in South East St Ann, this after People’s National Party (PNP) delegates there on Sunday gave him the nod to possibly become the party’s candidate in the next general elections.

However, PNP General Secretary, Dayton Campbell, is cautioning that the results of the vote do not mean that Russell has won the right to represent the party in the next national polls, as none of the three candidates received the 50 per cent plus one volume of ‘yes votes’, as is required by the party’s rules, to automatically become the candidate.

Russell trounced his more fancied opponents – former West Indies cricketer and present cricket administrator, Wavell Hinds; and PNP Women’s Movement President, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland -after polling closed at Ferncourt High School in St Ann.

Russell garnered 358 votes to snatch victory at the delegates’ selection conference, while Hinds received 245 votes, and Duncan-Sutherland in third place with 171 votes.

Campbell said the party will be using a number of options to select the candidate for the seat.

“Essentially, how the constitution and the rules of the party are structured, it states that in order for a candidate to be successful at the selection conference, they need to poll 50 per cent of the persons who voted,” Campbell informed.

“Today (Sunday), 778 persons who voted. So, essentially the (winning) candidate would have needed to get 389 votes in order to say they would have majority of the delegates who voted, which is 50 per cent plus one,” he told reporters.

With none of the three candidates receiving that voting mark on Sunday, Campbell said the party will turn to the opinion polls and the results of the delegates’ conference.

“We’ll put everything together and make an assessment as to who is the most viable person to represent the constituency, and then we will move forward with that individual,” said Campbell.

Patricia Duncan Sutherland

Interestingly, a PNP-commissioned Don Anderson opinion poll had showed Hinds as the person favoured to represent the PNP in the constituency.

However, comrades protested any planned move by party officials to use the poll to determine a candidate for the seat in the next general elections, which are constitutionally due by 2025.

Campbell informed delegates in early May that they would have an opportunity to select a candidate of their choice.

Dr Dayton Campbell

But Campbell has also publicly reminded that PNP President Mark Golding has the option of selecting the candidate of his choice.

The choice of a new PNP candidate for South East St Ann, popularly labelled SESA, was brought about by a shocking announcement by incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Lisa Hanna, that she will not be offering herself to represent the party in the seat in the next elections.

The constituency has been dogged by several issues, including disunity and rifts between Hanna and the three PNP councillors there, over the years.