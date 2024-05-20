Educators in need of Mathematics support urged to contact ministry Loop Jamaica

Educators who need additional support with Mathematics in their schools are being urged to reach out to the Ministry of Education and Youth for assistance and intervention.

In a recent interview, Mathematics Coordinator for the Education Ministry’s Region Six, Camae Johnson-Burrell, said the ministry stands ready to provide whatever aid is needed.

“There is a regional Maths coordinator in each region. Each coordinator is accessible by phone as well as our e-mail addresses. If you pop into the ministry’s office right across the region, you’re able to have this conversation,” Johnson-Burrell said.

She indicated that by sending an email, the school can specify the areas for support, as well as the date and time for possible intervention, noting that the Ministry’s Maths Unit tries to be very accessible to the public.

National Mathematics Coordinator in the Ministry, Simone Williams, explained that the training is tailored to the request of the school. “The training encompasses what it is that these schools specify as the need. It is really what you say that you will need us to do, that we will work with you. If you are asking us to do a session on, let’s say matrices for your students, we will deliver on that,” Williams said.

“The school will organise the space, we will come to this space, deliver to the students, but in the same breath we ask teachers to be in this space, so that they can see the delivery and they can appreciate that method,” she added.

“We try to have conversations after with the teachers, to get a feel of how it was. We just want to have an evaluation and see if there are other needs that they believe they would require help, so we really work with the schools, and whatever they request we try our best to produce just that,” Williams said.