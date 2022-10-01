EduCom Credit Union awards scholarships valued at $3.56 million Loop Jamaica

EduCom Co-operative Credit Union has awarded 87 scholarships valued at $3.56 million to students at the primary and tertiary levels across the island.

The scholarships granted for the 2022/2023 academic year will allow students to pursue studies at the University of the West Indies, The University of Technology, various community and teachers’ colleges, and several high schools. The scholarships were presented recently at the EduCom office in Kingston.

Speaking after the presentation, Miecah Mowatt, EduCom’s Top Girl in the PEP category, expressed gratitude and was delighted with the award, “I had to make some sacrifices. I gave up my video games, I worked really hard; so, I am happy with my performance.”

Romeo Mowatt, Miecah’s dad, was overjoyed. He explained that the funds will be used to assist with the purchase of a laptop computer for Miecah as she prepares to enter high school.

The top boy and girl each received an additional grant to assist with the tuition costs for high school.

– Stacey-Ann Porter-Davis (r), Business Development Leader for the U.W.I. Branch, presents a TEACH Award to Regina Thompson during a presentation ceremony held at the EduCom office in Kingston.

It was double the feeling of gratitude for parent Shawn Adamson as he accompanied his daughter, Dejanae’ Adamson, to the presentation ceremony. It was reminiscent of a similar occasion when his son, Roje Adamson, was a scholarship recipient in the PEP category in 2015.

He beamed with pride as he gave an update on Roje’s progress since being awarded a scholarship seven years ago.

“I am an extremely proud parent to have had two scholarship recipients within the span of seven years. On each occasion, EduCom provided valuable financial assistance with back-to-school expenses, I can truly testify to the value of being a member,” said Adamson.

Adamson who was Top Boy in 2015 continued his studies at Campion College and is now enrolled at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

The EduCom Scholarship Awards Programme selects individuals from its membership who have achieved an ‘A’ average in their recent examinations, in addition to demonstrating verifiable financial need. Of the 87 scholarships granted for the new academic year, 56 of the recipients were PEP awardees. At the Tertiary level, the EduCom Scholarships will allow 31 students to pursue degree courses.

EduCom Co-operative Credit Union serves 86,000 members from nine locations.