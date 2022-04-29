Edwin Allen and Hydel smash Penn Relays records | Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen’s all-conquering Girls’ 4x100m relay team smashed the meet record on the second and penultimate day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, USA on Friday.

The quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brandy Hall, and Tia Clayton clocked an impressive 43.18 seconds to win the gold medal and surpassed their previous record of 43.62 seconds set in 2019. The Clayton twins, Cole and Kevona Davis were members of the 2019 quartet.

Jamaican teams swept the first five places. Hydel High ( 43.69), St Jago High (46.09), Holmwood Technical (46.42) and Immaculate Conception High (46.47) finished second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Hydel High’s 4x400m relay quartet of Alliah Baker, Brianna Lyston, Kerrica Hill, and Oneika McAnnuff was also in dominant form, proving a cut above the field in taking gold in 3:32.77 seconds to smash their Penn Relays record of 3:33.99 set in 2017.

It was a one-two finish for Jamaica as Edwin Allen took the silver medal in 3:39.76.

The bronze went to Bullis School of Potomac, Maryland which completed the race in 3:40.88. Holmwood Technical finished fourth in 3:42.39.

There was another relay gold for Edwin Allen 4x800m relay quartet of Rickeisha Simms, Leanna Lewis, Rushana Dwyer, and Jessica McLean secured victory an easy victory in 8:54.58.

Cuthbertson High School (9:04.67) of North Carolina and Union Catholic High School (9:06.14) took silver and bronze respectively.