Edwin Allen break Hydel hearts at Central Champs; St Jago defend title Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen High and St Jago High continued their dominance at the Central Athletics Championships as both teams retained their girls and boys’ titles at GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sports in Spanish Town on Thursday.

Central Championships is the third of four regional meets ahead of the March 28-April 1 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships.

Michael Dyke’s Edwin Allen girls survived a strong challenge from Hydel High and managed to eke out a victory by just 1.5 points.

Clarendon-based Edwin Allen were in danger of losing their title as they entered the final event – the 4x400m relay open – trailing Hydel High by 2.5 points. However, they took the victory and 12 points to finish on 357 points from the 45 finals.

Hydel High could only manage third place for eight points to finish on 355.50.

Holmwood Technical finished third with 330 points. St Jago High (203.50 points) and St Catherine High (165.50) complete the top five.

In the boys’ section, St Jago High proved too good again for rivals winning by a massive 168 points.

The Spanish Town-based school, which has never lost the boys’ title at the championships, tallied 346 points from the 40 finals scored. Edwin Allen High were second with 178 points while Clarendon College finished third with 118 points. St Catherine High (106 points) and Manchester High (102 points) complete the top five.

Three meet records were broken on the day and one equalled.

Marquis Page of St Jago High secured the Boys’ Class Three 100m hurdles title in 13.40 seconds, which surpassed the previous meet record of 13.96 set by Jahvel Grandville, also of St Jago High, in 2017.

Vere Technical High’s Shawn Palmer finished second in 13.74 to also dip under the previous mark.

Page’s teammate Raneil Burke clocked 14.60 seconds for third place.

Demario Prince, also of St Jago High, broke the Boys’ Class One 110m hurdles meet record with an easy victory in 13.74 seconds to better the previous mark of 13.76 set by Rahyme Christian in 2020.

Edwin Allen High’s Shemar Williams (14.69) and Charlemont High’s Shacquille Gordon (14.93) finished second and third, respectively.

Holmwood Technical’s Kiera Meikle and Hydel High’s Camoy Binger were responsible for the Girls’ Class Two 100m hurdles meet record.

Both athletes crossed the finish line together and were credited with identical times of 13.16 seconds, which surpassed the previous record of 13.21 seconds set by Kerrica Hill of Hydel last year.

Meikle, however, got the nod for first place to add to the 100m title she claimed on Wednesday’s first day.

St Catherine High’s Jerese Allwood was well beaten into third place with 13.51 seconds.

Nikaro Johnson of St Jago High won the Boys’ Class Three high jump by clearing 1.65m to equal the meet record.

Shane York and Patrick Brown, also of St Jago High, shared the meet record coming into the championships.

York first set the meet record in 2017 and Brown equalled the mark last year.

Hydel High secured a clean sweep of the girls’ 200 metres.

World Under-20 bronze medallist Alana Reid completed the sprint double by easily winning the class one 200m in 22.83 seconds.

The time was faster than the meet record of 23.30 set by Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen in 2020 but was not officially recognized because the race was run in a positive wind of 4.2 metres per second, which was well above the 2.0 allowable limit.

Shemonique Hazle took the class two honours in 24.18, Onetta Mitchell won class three in 24.86 and Teixiera secured the class four title in 24.96.

In the boys’ 200 metres, Raheem Pinnock of St Jago High won the class one final in 21.32 seconds, Tyreek Robinson of Greater Portmore High took class two honours in 22.31 while Onetta Mitchell of Hydel secured the class three title with a 24.86-second clocking.

The fourth and final regional meet, Corporate Area Development Meet, will be held on Friday and Saturday at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Kingston College and Excelsior High are the reigning boys’ and girls’ champions.