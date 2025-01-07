Edwin Allen, Calabar, and KC dominate at Youngster Goldsmith Classics

Edwin Allen High, Calabar High, and Kingston College (KC) dominated the Youngster Goldsmith Classics at the National Stadium on Saturday, delivering standout performances in both the girls' and boys' divisions.

Edwin Allen, coached by Michael Dyke, secured six victories in the girls' events, while Calabar led the boys' competition with nine wins. KC, chasing a fourth consecutive boys' title and 36th overall at the 2025 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships (Champs), finished two wins behind.

Tashana Godfrey was the standout performer for Edwin Allen, setting a meet record in the Girls' Class Three 80m hurdles. Godfrey won the final in a lifetime best of 11.16 seconds, surpassing the previous meet record of 11.37. She finished well ahead of Wolmer's Girls' Jadae Harris, who clocked 11.59 for second place. Godfrey's teammate, Macaela Gordon, secured third in 11.60.

Tashana Godfrey (right) of Edwin Allen races to victory in the Girls' Class Three 80m hurdles final.

Other strong performances for Edwin Allen came from Sushana Johnson, Karelle Etienne of Dominica, and Andrianna Pine, all securing personal bests.

Johnson dominated the 2000m steeplechase, finishing in 6:59.12, well ahead of Hydel High's Taeifa Gowe (7:05.58) and Holmwood's Terrica Clarke (7:25.05).

Etienne won the Class Two 100m in 11.65, surpassing her previous best of 11.69, with Malayia Duncan (11.88) and Adroa Campbell (12.00) of St Jago finishing second and third.

Pine claimed the Class Four 100m title in 12.06, comfortably surpassing her previous best of 12.56 set last month. Holmwood's Adalia Simpson and Aliona Crawford finished second and third in 12.36 and 12.59, respectively, both setting personal bests.

Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High won the Class One 100m in 11.62, while Shannia Campbell took the Class Three title in 11.91.

Edwin Allen's other victories came from Kellyann Carr, who won the Class One 400m hurdles in 58.29, beating Hydel's Nastassia Fletcher (59.25), and Shamoyea Morris, who claimed the Class One discus with a season's best effort of 50.42m.

Holmwood Technical High also made an impact with four wins, three achieved in personal bests.

Abrina Wright won the Class One 400m in 54.17, beating Hydel's Jody-Ann Daley (55.31) and Edwin Allen's Jounee Armstrong (55.82).

Ashley Wynter secured the Class Three 400m in 57.35, while Cindy Rose took the Class One 1500m in 4:43.61.

Cindy Rose of Holmwood wins the Girls' Class One 1500m.

There were six meet records among the girls. In addition to Godfrey's standout performance in the Class Three 80m hurdles, the Immaculate pair of Ashley Barrett and Sanique Watt, along with Anastacia Richards of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), Natassia Burrell of Hydel, and Shanice Williams of St Jago High, also etched their names in the record books.

Williams set a meet record and personal best of 10.52 seconds to win the Class Four 70m hurdles, defeating Amelia Hacker of Hydel (10.79) and Malaisha Shirley of Convent of Mercy (11.08).

Burrell claimed victory in the women's javelin open with a meet record and personal best of 43.26m, beating Excelsior's Tamar Austin (35.91m, PB) and Kimeka Smith (35.19m).

Richards won the Class Four long jump with a meet record and personal best of 5.30m, while Barrett secured the Class Three long jump title with a meet record and personal best of 5.78m.

Watt also set a meet record and personal best in the Class Four high jump, clearing 1.65m.

There were also six meet records on the boys' side, with KC and Calabar each accounting for two.

Rajeve Allison and Alejandro Palmer set the meet records for Calabar.

Allison won the Class Three 400m in a personal best of 50.08, surpassing the previous meet record of 50.22. Nicholas Jones of Lacovia High finished second in a personal best 51.5, while Shevaughn Williamson placed third in 53.86, also a personal best.

Palmer set a new meet record in the Class Two 800m, winning comfortably in 1:56.32, bettering the previous mark of 1:57.28. Caval Nooks of Jamaica College (JC) finished second in a personal best 2:00.87, while Phillip Palmer of St Jago High took third in 2:04.39, also a personal best.

Calabar claimed another 800m title through Dujhauntai Lewis, who won the Class Two honours with a personal best of 1:56.28, edging out his teammate Kevaughn Richards, who clocked a personal best 1:56.96 for second.

Also excelling for Calabar were Khaleel Samuels, who won the Class One triple jump with a personal best of 14.34m; Robert Miller, who triumphed in the Class One 400m hurdles open with a personal best of 51.51; and Jordan McBean, who claimed victory in the Class Three 100m hurdles in 13.57, another personal best.

Calabar also claimed a second sprint hurdles title through Shaquane Gordon, who comfortably won the Class One title in 13.48. This victory came just a week after he set a meet record to win the indoor 55m title at the inaugural New York International Showcase at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

Julius Itubo of Kenya and Omarian Miller set meet records for KC.

Itubo won the Class Three 1500m in a personal best 4:17.52, breaking the previous record of 4:23.32. Dejaun Gray of STETHS finished second in a personal best 4:30.75, while Javaughne Tyrell of St Jago High took third in 4:30.81, also a personal best.

KC claimed a second 1500m title through another Kenyan, Peter Njuguna, who won the Class Two honours with a personal best 4:10.88. He beat his compatriot Victor Kagika, who posted a personal best 4:13.72, securing a one-two finish for KC. JC's Carlos Brison-Cainez, of the Netherlands, finished third in a personal best 4:16.15.

Miller set the Class Two long jump meet record, clearing 7.29m to surpass the previous best of 7.05m. KC secured another one-two finish, with Amani Phillips taking second in a personal best 6.65m. Talshawn Edwards of Calabar finished third, also with a personal best of 6.63m.

A third Kenyan, Brian Kiprop - who won consecutive gold medals in the 1500m at Champs last year - handed KC another victory, winning the 2000m steeplechase open with ease in a personal best 5:59.95. JC's Evans Tetteh, of Ghana, finished second in a personal best 6:10.90, while Obinna Reid of Clarendon College took third in a personal best 6:18.70.

Adrian Phillips (centre) of JC wins the Boys' Class Four 80m hurdles final.

JC's Adrian Phillips and Munro College's Romario Hinds also set meet records.

Phillips won the Class Four 80m hurdles in a personal best 11.63, lowering the previous record of 11.68, while Hinds took the Class One 200m in 21.33, surpassing the previous best of 21.52.