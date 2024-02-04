Edwin Allen, KC, and C’bar shine bright at Youngster Goldsmith Classic Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen High, Kingston College (KC), and Calabar High advanced their preparations for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships (Champs), slated for March 19-23, with commanding performances at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Michael Dyke-coached Edwin Allen team from Frankfield, Clarendon, which is seeking to retain the girls’ title lost to Hydel High last year, reeled off 12 victories.

Hydel, which thwarted Edwin Allen High’s quest for a ninth consecutive Champs’ title last year to secure their first-ever championship, countered with seven victories.

Among Edwin Allen’s triumphs was a clean sweep of the 100m races, with star sprinter Theianna-Lee Terrelonge leading the charge.

The 16-year-old romped to victory in the Girls’ Class Two 100m, winning Section E of the time final in 11.61 seconds, well ahead of Happy Grove High’s Anecia Trowers (13.21) and St Andrew High’s Annalisa Smellie (PB 13.33).

Terrelonge’s 11.61 represents the only sub-12 clocking across the seven sections. Shanique Cassanova (12.07) and Renecia Edwards (12.09) secured the second and third quickest times, ensuring a one-two-three finish for Edwin Allen.

Edwin Allen also secured the top three spots in Class Three. Kerelle Edienne, a 15-year-old from Dominica, easily won the time final in 11.84 seconds, beating Arihanna Brown (12.36) and Yasheika Sinclair (12.4).

Edwin Allen continued their success in Classes Four, securing a one-two finish. Tashana Godfrey claimed victory with a new personal best of 12.70, while Makaila McDonald finished second overall with 12.74, also achieving a new personal best.

Trezequet Taylor, an 18-year-old, of Great Britain completed the 100m sweep for Edwin Allen, winning the Class One time final in 11.84. Titchfield High’s Chevauna Grant (12.04) and Edwin Allen’s Jounee Armstrong (12.13) finished second and third, respectively.

Edwin Allen secured three more victories on the track. Tonyann Beckford won the Girls’ 400m hurdles open in 58.52, followed by her teammate Natasha Fox of Trinidad and Tobago (59.00) and Aaliyah Mullings of Hydel High (1:00.89). Sushana Johnson set a new personal best of 7:12.40 to win the Girls’ 2000m steeplechase open, with Hydel High’s Kaydeen Johnson (7:16.16) and Taeifa Gowe (7:18.81) finishing second and third, respectively. Kellyann Carr claimed victory in the Girls’ Class Two 400m in 55.03, beating Breana Brown from Excelsior (56.14) and Natassia Fletcher from Hydel High (56.32).

Hydel showed their strength in the middle distance by sweeping the 1500m races.

Kaydeen Johnson, who finished second in the 2000m steeplechase open, returned to win the Class One 1500m in a new personal best of 4:35.05, well ahead of her teammate Taeifa Gowe, who finished second in 4:53.84, also achieving a personal best.

Shania Grant took the Class Two title in a new personal best of 5:15.68, while Danique Martin secured Class Three honours in 5:24.46, also setting a personal best.

KC’s Brian Kiprop clears the final barrier on his way to win the Boys’ 2000m steeplechase.

On the boys’ side, KC and Calabar secured nine victories each.

Antonio Forbes secured the first victory for KC by easily winning the 400m hurdles open in 51.81 seconds. Richard Hall of Excelsior High took second place with a new personal best of 52.20, while Shadane Smith of Calabar finished third with 52.66.

KC claimed victories in five other track events, including one-two finishes in two of them. Daquan Dawkins won the Boys’ Class Four 80m hurdles in a new personal best of 11.68, with teammate Jhaidon Dawkins in second at 11.70. KC also secured a one-two finish in the Boys’ Class Two 110m hurdles, with Taj-Oneil Gordon winning in 14.28, and Jonathan Clarke in second at 14.34.

Three schools shared the 100m titles. KC claimed victory in the Class Two category, as Nyrone Wade emerged triumphant in the time final with a clocking of 10.92 seconds. St Jago’s Detarje Morgan finished second overall in 10.99, while Michael Graham of Excelsior was the third quickest with 11.01.

Nathaniel Martin of JC won the Boys’ Class One 100m time final in a new personal best of 10.67. Yourie Lawrence Clarke of KC secured the second-quickest time with 10.68, while his teammate Marcinho Rose clocked the third-quickest time of 10.76.

Naethan Bryan of St George’s claimed Class Three honours in a new personal best of 11.34, surpassing KC’s Orandy Campbell (11.45) and St George’s College’s Rushaun Dunn, who set a personal best of 11.65.

KC’s Kenyan athlete, Brian Kiprop, maintained his excellent form by securing victory in the Boys’ 2000m steeplechase open, setting a new personal best at 6:00.47. JC’s Evans Tetteh from Ghana claimed second place with a personal best time of 6:14.34, while Calabar’s Adriano Brown finished third in a personal best of 6:20.78. Additionally, JC’s Dominic Amponsah, also hailing from Ghana, secured the fourth position in 6:26.65, achieving a personal best in the process.

On the field, KC secured two long jump titles, with Nathan Wade winning the Boys’ Class One long jump (7.29m) and Courtney Kinglock winning the Class Two title (6.39m).

Calabar’s Talshawn Edwards secured the Boys’ Class Three long jump title with a personal best of 6.01m.

In addition, Calabar dominated the middle-distance races, securing four victories.

Sekani Brown set a new personal best at 4:15.66, securing an easy victory in the Boys’ Class Two 1500m. Obrian Clarke claimed the Class Three title with a personal best time of 4:38.80.

Nathaniel Wallace of William Knibb Memorial High School clinched the Class One title in a new personal best of 4:06.77. KC’s Ethan Gioko of Kenya finished second in 4:08.24, also achieving a personal best, while his teammate Jaquan Coke secured third place with a personal time of 4:08.74.

Calabar’s two other middle-distance victories came in the 800m invitational.

Alejandro Palmer clocked a new personal best of 2:00.95, securing victory in the Boys’ Class Two 800m and denying his teammate Sekani Brown a double. Brown, who earlier won the 1500m, finished second in 2:02.23, also setting a personal best.

Obrian Clarke easily secured the Class Three 800m title in 2:13.28, defeating Joshua Bromfield of Mile Gully High, who clocked a personal best of 2:46.99. Notably, only two athletes participated in the event.