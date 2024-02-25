Edwin Allen’s Class 2 4x100m redemption at Gibson McCook Relays Loop Jamaica

The Edwin Allen High School girls team avenged its recent defeat to Hydel High in the Class Two 4x100m relay by securing an impressive victory at the Gibson McCook Relays at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Just three days after Hydel narrowly edged out Edwin Allen with a razor-thin victory of 45.54 to 45.56 at the Central Athletics Championships, Edwin Allen turned the tables. The Michael Dyke-coached team benefited from a brilliant third leg from star sprinter Theianna-Lee Terrelonge to win in a new season-leading time of 45.34. The team also included Shanique Creary, Maria Crossfield, and Reneica Edwards.

St Jago High, who was third at the Central Athletics Championships with a notable time of 45.87 seconds, secured second place in 46.23 seconds, while Hydel High slipped to third with a time of 46.70 seconds.

Edwin Allen High win the Girls’ Class One 4x100m.

Edwin Allen further asserted their dominance by clinching victories in two additional relays. In the Girls’ Class One 4x100m relay, Edwin Allen’s quartet of Tonyan Beckford, Jounee Armstrong, Trezeguet Taylor, and Natasha Fox secured victory with a comfortable time of 45.68 seconds. This victory came after their loss to St Jago High at Central. Hydel High finished second in 46.79 seconds, followed by Holmwood Technical High School in third with a time of 46.88 seconds, while St Jago High did not finish.

Edwin Allen also retained their title in the Girls’ 4x400m Open relay, finishing impressively in 3 minutes and 28.23 seconds (3:28.23), well ahead of Vere Technical (3:43.39) and St Mary High (3:44.92).

Hydel High managed to secure victory in the Girls’ Class Four 4x100m relay, avenging their previous defeat to Edwin Allen at the Central Athletics Championships. At Central, Edwin Allen triumphed with a time of 48.49 seconds to Hydel’s 48.92 seconds, upgrading their own season-best time from 48.71 seconds at the Western Relays. However, Hydel turned the tables, winning in a personal best time of 48.13 seconds, with Edwin Allen finishing second in 48.3 and Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) in third with a time of 49.15 seconds.

As expected, St Jago High took the class three honours in 46.10, following up on their success at Central where they had set a new season-leading time of 45.59 seconds. Edwin Allen settled for second place with a time of 46.19, while Hydel finished third in 46.67 seconds.

Additionally, St Jago High emerged victorious in the Girls’ 4x200m relay, clocking a time of 1:35.48 seconds.

St Catherine High retained their Girls’ sprint medley relay title, clocking in at 3:58.92, surpassing St Elizabeth Technical (4:03.00) and Holmwood Technical (4:05.46).

Alphansus Davis High School in Spaulding, Clarendon, won the Girls’ 4x800m relay open in 9:02.83 and the first-ever mixed 4x400m relays open in 3:32.83.

Jamaica College (JC), which won six of the 11 high school boys’ relays on offer last year, once again emerged as the top-performing school on the boys’ side. This time, the boys from Old Hope Road secured three wins by defending their titles in the Class Four 4x100m relay, 4x800m relay open, and the 1600m sprint medley open. Meanwhile, Kingston College (KC), St Jago High, and the visiting Flying Angels team from Canada each notched two wins apiece.

In the Boys’ Class Four 4x100m relay, JC secured victory with a time of 45.86 seconds, besting St Jago High (45.92) and KC (46.28).

JC dominated the Boys’ 4x800m relay open, finishing in 7:45.87. KC followed in second place with a time of 7:52.36, well ahead of Calabar, who completed the race in 8:04.67.

In the sprint medley relay, JC finished strongly in 3:30.13 seconds, leading Titchfield High (3:32.95) and Foga Road High (3:33.56).

Calabar, Excelsior, and St Jago secured victories in the other 4x100m relays.

Coach Bert Cameron celebrates with St Jago’s Class One 4x100m team.

St Jago achieved a notable upset victory in the Boys’ Class One 4x100m relay, dipping under 41 seconds for the first time this season with a winning time of 40.45 seconds. Excelsior, the big favourite, finished second in 40.47, while JC claimed third in 40.90.

Excelsior halted KC’s momentum in class two, matching the meet record set by KC in 2014 with a winning time of 40.65. KC followed in second place with 40.76, and Calabar secured third with 41.91.

Calabar emerged victorious in class three with a time of 43.26, surpassing KC (43.55) and St Jago (43.74).

KC secured their first victory on the day in the 4x200m relays, dominating class four with a time of 1:36.95, well ahead of Calabar (1:38.06) and Herbert Morrison (1:40.49). In the closing 4x400m relay open, KC comfortably secured victory in 3:09.46, dethroning JC, who finished second in 3:11.36, with Calabar claiming third in 3:11.97.

Flying Angels clinched two victories in the 4x200m relays. Although initially disqualified in class two, the Canadians were reinstated after a protest, winning in 1:27.72. KC ran 1:28.86 to finish second. The Flying Angels also won class one in 1:26.88, beating Calabar (1:27.00) and Herbert Morrison (1:27.28).

St Jago claimed the class three title in 1:32.15 seconds, narrowly edging out JC (1:32.27) and KC (1:34.94).