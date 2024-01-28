Edwin Allen’s girls hit top form at Grace/STETHS Invitational Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen High’s girls were in sparkling form at the Grace/STETHS Invitational track and field meet at the St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) Sports Complex in Santa Cruz on Saturday.

The Michael Dyke-coached team from Frankfield, Clarendon, secured 12 victories, seven more than their nearest rivals, STETHS, which had five victories. Manchester High won four races.

On the boys’ side, STETHS earned six victories, one more than Cornwall College with five.

Notably, Edwin Allen High demonstrated dominance in the 1500m races across all classes and secured three of the four 100m titles.

Denique Palmer emerged as the quickest overall in the Girls’ Class Three 1500m, clocking 5 minutes 10.38 seconds (5:10.38) in the first of three races. Bellefield High’s Britney Bruce, who won the second race in 5:24.25, finished second overall. Alexia Palmer of Sydney Pagon, well-beaten into second place by Palmer, finished third overall.

In the Class Two 1500m, run as a straight final, Edwin Allen High had a one-two finish. Horacia Love secured victory in 5:16.55, while Sushana Johnson (5:18.39) got the better of Bellefield High’s Rhodona Prince (5:18.77) to close the one-two finish for Edwin Allen.

The Class One 1500m was won by Tanesia Gardiner, powering home in 5:07.70, as the Bellefield High duo Neon Smith (5:26.13) and Adreneke Green (5:50.10) finished second and third, respectively.

Edwin Allen also achieved one-two finishes in the Class Four high jump and Class Four 100m, while sweeping the podium places in the Class Four long jump, Class Two 100m, and Class Three 100m.

In the Class Four high jump, Zodieon Baker secured victory with an effort of 1.50m, beating Kemoya Campbell (1.45m) and Manchester High’s Deondrane Morgan (1.40m).

Tessian Daley was the quickest overall in the Girls’ Class Four 100m, clocking 12.91 in the 7th of 17 races. Makaila McDonald, who won the 11th race in 12.95, finished second overall.

Renecia Edwards was the fastest in the Girls’ Class Two 100m, winning the fourth of seven races in 12.29. Akeelia Lewis, who won the first race in 12.44, finished second overall, while Samaria Hodge clocked 12.58 seconds to close the one-two-three finish for Edwin Allen.

In the Girls’ Class Three 100m, Yasheika Sinclair was the quickest over the 11 races with 12.51 seconds, beating Arihanna Brown (12.63) and Karee Tape (12.88).

Dashanelle Clarke won the Girls’ Class Four long jump with an effort of 4.83m, while Campbell, who earlier finished second in the high jump, repeated that position in the long jump with 4.73m. Baker, who took the high jump earlier, returned to close a one-two-three finish for Edwin Allen in the long jump with 4.56m.

Habiba Harris of STETHS proved too good for rivals in the Girls’ Class One 100m, easily the quickest over the three races in 11.89, the only sub-12 clocking. Shanique Williams closed out a one-two finish for STETHS, finishing second overall in 12.17. Edwin Allen High’s Natasha Fox finished third overall in 12.48.

Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High was also in dominant form. She claimed the 200-400 double, winning the 200m open in 24.57 and the Girls’ Class Two 400m in 58.16 seconds.

STETHS dominated the Class One high jump, and Class Two long jump, and closed the girls’ section by winning the 4x400m relay open.

Chloe Palmer cleared 1.60m to win the Girls’ Class One high jump. Richelle Stanley also cleared 1.60m for second place, closing a one-two finish for STETHS.

The Santa Cruz-based school also achieved a one-two finish in the Girls’ Class Two long jump. Tianda McCogg won with an effort of 5.44m, beating Chrystal Salmon, who finished second with 5.35m.

In the Girls’ 4x400m relay, STETHS held on to beat three teams from Edwin Allen. STETHS secured victory in 3:47.35, narrowly beating Edwin Allen High ‘C’ (3:47.49), while Edwin Allen High ‘B’ and Edwin Allen High ‘A’ finished third and fourth, respectively, in 3:59.54 and 4:02.96.

STETHS’ six victories in the boys’ section were highlighted by a dominant display in the open 4x800m relay.

In a race marked by several lead changes, STETHS took command on the final leg, crossing the finish line impressively in 8:03.90. Edwin Allen secured second place in 8:11.63, while Maggotty High claimed the third spot in 8:16.89.

STETHS also claimed victory in the closing Boys’ 4x400m relay open, crossing the finish line in 3:19.83. Williams Knibb (3:20.58) secured second place, while Edwin Allen High (3:23.55) finished third.

The day’s standout performances came from Zachary Wallace of Maggotty High and the Manchester High pair of Troydian Flemmings and Kavon Palmer.

Wallace posted the fastest time overall in the Boys’ Class One 400m, an impressive 10.95 in the second of 11 races. Ricoy Hunter of STETHS, winner of race five in 11.02, secured the second spot overall. Rosean Smith from Lacovia High, who triumphed in the first race with 11.03, finished third overall.

Flemmings dominated the Boys’ Class Two 400m races with a commanding time of 51.31 seconds, well ahead of Green Island’s Oshane Jervis (52.15) and Maggotty High’s Akeem Honeyghon (52.23).

Palmer showcased exceptional performance in the Boys’ Class Three 1500m, setting a new meet record with a winning time of 4:44.01. Luke Plummer of Sydney Pagon claimed second place in 4:52.06, while Nathanial Thomas of Denbigh High secured the third spot in 4:53.44.