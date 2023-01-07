Edwin Allen’s Serena Cole dominates at JC meet Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Edwin Allen High’s Serena Cole was in sparkling form at Saturday’s 29th edition of the Purewater/JC/R Danny Williams Invitational Track and Field Development Meet at Jamaica College’s Ashenheim Stadium.

The 18-year-old, who secured two medals at last summer’s World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, scored a double victory as the local track and field season officially opened on Saturday.

Cole posted the fastest time on the day in the Girls’ Class One 100m after easily winning heat three in 11.58 seconds ahead of William Knibb’s Nydia Chance, 12.21 seconds.

Mickayla Gardener, who won heat two in 11.91, was the second quickest over the heats.

Cole returned to competitive action five months after she took silver in the women’s 100m and helped Jamaica to smash the world U20 record in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia

Cole clocked 11.14 seconds to finish behind her Edwin Allen’s schoolmate Tina Clayton, who broke her national junior record to easily retain her title in an impressive 10.95 seconds.

Following the departure of Tina and her twin sister Tia, who both decided to sign professional contracts, Cole is now the top sprinter for the Clarendon-based school this season.

Cole second victory on Saturday came in the Girls’ Class One long jump with an effort of 5.58m, which she achieved on her first attempt.

Wolmer’s Jada Kamtha (5.55m) and Immaculate’s Oanda Lowe (5.42) finished second and third, respectively.

Edwin Allen High’s Ishna James proved too good for the field to win the Girls’ Class Two long jump with an effort of 5.37m.

Wolmer’s Danielle Noble (5.00m) and Petersfield High’s Samantha McEnnuff (4.87m) finished second and third, respectively.

Immaculate Conception High School had the two quickest times in the Girls’ Class Four 100m.

Kayla Johnson was the quickest over the heats with 12.58 followed by Naje Brown (13.05) and Maggotty’s Keanna Parker (13.08).

Wolmer’s Tiana Marshall (12.37) and Lacovia High’s Sabrina Dockery (11.92) were the quickest over the heats in Class Three and Class Two, respectively.

