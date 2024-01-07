Efforts to restructure RADA to be accelerated this year – Green Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
18 hrs ago

Floyd Green (file photo)

The restructuring of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is to intensify this year, according to Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green.

The work to revamp the 30-year-old agency began in 2022 under former Portfolio Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr.

Green, while addressing RADA’s staff devotion last week at the ministry’s Hope Gardens location in St Andrew, said the restructuring includes modernising RADA’s operations and improving the staff-to-farmer ratio.

“The authority has to be agile, it has to ensure that it is fit for purpose in this 21st century reality, (and) it has to look at its staff-to-farmer ratio, especially on the extension services side,” he indicated.

“It is very critical that RADA reviews itself, as it has been doing, but now put into action those recommendations,” said Green.

In noting that the agency was formed 30 years ago, the minister said the reality is that the world has changed since then.

“So, this is the year we have to accelerate the pace of the restructuring of RADA,” declared Green.

The authority’s restructuring is also to feature the construction of a new RADA Corporate Office over the next five years.

In the interim, Green said the ministry has already approved a space and funds for retrofitting it to ensure that RADA obtains its own temporary central space this year.

“The next step is to have a well-built, fit-for-purpose headquarters for the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, something that signals that this is the new face (of the authority),” Green stated.

