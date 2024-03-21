eGov Jamaica Limited earns ISO 9001:2015 certification Loop Jamaica

In addressing a handover ceremony at eGov’s Old Hope Road offices in St Andrew on Tuesday, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), with responsibility for skills and digital transformation, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, commended the entity for its steadfast commitment to quality and excellence.

“This international standard is more than a badge of honour. It’s a reflection of deep dedication to systematic and process-driven approaches that guarantee the highest levels of service delivery,” she said.

Morris Dixon underscored that the ISO 9001:2015 certification will improve eGov’s internal operations and enhance its credibility and image in the eyes of customers and stakeholders.

“eGov has been at the core of the Administration’s digital transformation thrust. Your role is absolutely critical, and for you to say to Jamaica that ‘we believe it is important to focus on standards’, even when you have a lot of things going on, it says that Jamaica is on the right path,” she said.

Morris Dixon described the certification as a “monumental achievement”, and urged the leadership of eGov to maintain its standards.

“Today is the beginning of a renewed commitment to excellence, quality and customer satisfaction. I look forward to seeing more monumental successes from eGov in the future,” she stated.

For her part, eGov’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Anika Shuttleworth, said the journey towards certification, which began in October 2020, was long but rewarding.

She detailed that external audits were conducted in June, September and December 2023.

Those audits, Shuttleworth said, were rigorous, and challenged eGov to scrutinise its business processes to ensure that they were optimal.

“We had a five-day period of training and we now have 18 certified internal quality auditors. This is absolutely commendable. The team not only went through this rigorous training for the organisation, but I’m sure they may be called upon by other organisations,” she detailed.

Shuttleworth said eGov remains committed to positively transforming the lives of Jamaicans through technology.

eGov Jamaica Limited is the entity responsible for implementing ICT projects across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of Government.