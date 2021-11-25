Eight dead and 13 children injured as bomb explodes near school in Somalia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The blast occurred in Mogadishu’s Hodan district, near two schools and the residence of former president Abdikasim Salat Hassan, according to the Somali National News Agency (SNNA).

Police say the target was an armored vehicle guarding the United Nations, according to SNNA.

The eastern African Somali capital has been rattled by bomb attacks with dozens either killed or injured.

The string of bombings has been linked to notorious terror group Al-Shabaab, which has in the past claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.