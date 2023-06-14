El Ni?o expected to reduce rainfall, increase heat across Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Head of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Office), Evan Thompson, is warning that the current increase in rainfall is not expected to be sustained across the country over next few months, given the current emergence of the El Ni?o weather phenomenon.

Temperatures are also expected to rise, resulting in warmer days that could lead to increase heat stress being experienced nationally.

Due to a trough across the island last week, sections of the country experienced increased rainfall from unstable weather conditions, resulting in flooding to some areas.

In his remarks at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Thompson said the expected peak in rainfall for early last month was delayed to the end of May going into June.

“It is not expected to be a sustained rainfall increase across the country throughout the next few months,” he stated, pointing to those who have been asking why water restrictions have not been lifted in some sections of the island.

“It’s a meteorological fact that you are getting more rain, and so, it is quite likely that we would have seen a relief from meteorological drought conditions, but it doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods where rainfall is concerned,” Thompson indicated.

He said if the local aquifers and reservoirs are not filled, the country could still be in a position where there is not enough water to sustain itself going through the rest of the year.

“Usually July is a low rainfall period of the year, and so, as we move towards July and August, do not expect too much rainfall unless we get tropical waves that are fertile with moisture,” said the Met Office boss.

With the developed El Ni?o phenomenon, Thompson said it reduces the chances of hurricane development because of the changes in the atmosphere in the Caribbean region.

An El Ni?o is the term used to refer to warmer than usual ocean surface temperatures near the equator in the Pacific Ocean.

Thompson explained that “whereas the temperatures of the water in the Caribbean are increasing the chances of storms, the El Ni?o is actually reducing.

“On average, therefore, we are expecting a more or less normal (hurricane) season because of the interplay between those systems,” he stated.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 annually.

The El Ni?o, according to Thompson, is strengthening and is expected to continue right throughout the duration of the hurricane season, “which means that it is good news in terms of the number of systems that could develop.”

He cautioned, however, that meteorologists are still not certain where any storms or hurricanes could develop, how long they could last, or how strong they could become.

Meanwhile, the El Ni?o weather phenomenon is also expected to affect temperatures over Jamaica, which Thompson said are likely to be “above” normal.

“We’ve already begun to experience temperatures that are very warm, and there are many complaints about how hot it is.

“Unfortunately, there’s absolutely nothing the Meteorological Service can do to reduce the temperature, but what we can do is advice you that the temperatures are likely to be above normal through the hurricane season,” Thompson explained.

He added that “even if it’s just one degree above the normal, that is significant for us”.

The El Ni?o, said Thompson, will also contribute to less rainfall locally.

“With high temperatures and with less rainfall, there is more stress, and so, we must be able to manage that,” he urged citizens.