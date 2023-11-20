Elaine Thompson Herah gets new coach, Reynaldo Walcott Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

Elaine Thompson Herah (File photo)

Elaine Thompson Herah, the fastest woman alive, will be guided by Coach Reynaldo Walcott at Elite Performance Track Club as she continues her preparation to defend her Olympic titles at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The announcement was made on Monday by the double-double Olympic champion’s agents, Andi Sports Management.

Thompson Herah, who recently separated from interim coach Shanikie Osbourne, will once again be in the same training group as two-time Olympic 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

According to the release from her agent, in expressing her gratitude, Thompson Herah extended heartfelt thanks to her fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming love and support they have showered upon her during this transition period.

Andi Sports Management said the outpouring of support has been a source of inspiration for Thompson Herah, reinforcing the connection she shares with her global fan base.

The release said, amidst the transition, Thomson Herah remains dedicated to her craft.

“Her commitment to excellence is unwavering, and she is resolute in her pursuit of defending the double Olympic title she so triumphantly earned,” her team said.

