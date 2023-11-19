Elderly butcher dies in jail while charged with wife’s grisly murder Loop Jamaica

An elderly retired butcher who was charged with the chopping death of his 72-year-old wife at their home in Bog Walk, St Catherine, has died in custody.

Cecil McDonald died in police custody sometime last week, the St Catherine Parish Court was told on Thursday.

McDonald, who was said to be in his late 70s, suffered from several ailments, including mental illness.

As a result of the development, the murder case relative to the death of his wife, Evette McDonald, a retired nurse, was discontinued.

The couple resided at Azar Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine up to the time of Evette’s grisly murder at about 2am on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The allegations, as outlined by the police, were that Evette reportedly went to use the bathroom at her house, and was attacked and chopped multiple times by her husband.

Residents alerted the police and McDonald was subsequently arrested and later charged.