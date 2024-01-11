Elderly caretaker dies in Trelawny housefire Loop Jamaica

An elderly man perished in a blaze that destroyed an eight-apartment building he occupied in Braco, Trelawny on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 74-year-old caretaker Vincent Hayden of Braco, Trelawny.

Reports are that sometime after 7pm, residents observed fire coming from the building that was occupied by Hayden.

The site of the fatal house fire in Braco, Trelawny on Wednesday evening.

The fire brigade was called and upon arrival, firefighters brought the blaze under control. During cooling down operations, the charred remains of Hayden were found.

Members of the fire brigade have commenced an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The Trelawny police are also investigating the development.