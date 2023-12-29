Elderly ex-cop and wife shot dead in St Thomas yard Loop Jamaica

An elderly couple was shot and killed by unknown assailants at their home in Newland district, Yallahs, St Thomas, on Thursday.

The deceased are 71-year-old Valin Strachan, a former police officer, and his 70-year-old wife, Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 7:55 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On their arrival, the bodies of the husband and wife were found lying in their yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

A grey Toyota Axio motor car was also seen parked in the yard, with its front passenger door opened.

No motive has been established for the killing so far, as investigations continue.