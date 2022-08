An elderly woman was reportedly bitten to death in the parish of Trelawny by dogs between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The police have given the identity of the deceased as 73-year-old Kathleen Jump of a Falmouth, Trelawny address.

Reports are that the police were alerted by residents who discovered the body of the elderly woman lying along the roadway in Falmouth with several bite marks at about 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Jump was later pronounced dead at a hospital.