Elderly husband implicated in killing of bedridden wife, remanded | Loop Jamaica

The 69-year-old man who has been charged with slashing his bedridden wife’s throat at their home on Toronto Terrace in Lionel Town Housing Scheme, Clarendon on Monday, was remanded in police custody on Friday.

This was after Thadius Gregory made his first appearance in the Clarendon Parish Court on a charge of murder relative to the death of his 67-year-old wife, Pamelia.

Several documents, including the post-mortem report, remain outstanding in the matter.

Reports are that about 7am on Monday, July 4, the elderly woman was at home with her husband and two grandsons.

One of the grandsons was reportedly checking on her when he entered a room and saw her lying on the bed with blood coming from her neck.

Thadius Gregory allegedly attacked the grandson with a knife when the grandson tried to aid his grandmother, and a tussle ensued. The grandson managed to free himself and alerted neighbours, who called the police.

The police responded and Gregory was taken into custody, where he later confessed to killing his wife.

He was subsequently charged.