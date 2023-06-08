Elderly Jamaican woman disappears after arriving at US airport Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Elderly Jamaican woman disappears after arriving at US airport Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Italy to face Uruguay in Under-20 World Cup final

Digicel supports SOJ with US$40,000 for World Games in Berlin

Elderly Jamaican woman disappears after arriving at US airport

WATCH: Rainfall produces heavy flooding in sections of St Andrew

SalesCon360 Conference & Tech Expo taps into AI opportunities

Wes Moore and Trisha Bailey are 2023 honorary degree recipients at UCC

Two Kingston men charged with murder and more in Highgate, St Mary

Uruguay beat Israel 1-0 to reach Under-20 World Cup final

Sagicor Investments officially opens for business in Cayman

Cops arrested for multi-million robbery of Chinese nationals in Kgn

Friday Jun 09

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Caroline Woolery Walters

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Law enforcement personnel in the United States are searching for a 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after she arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, US on Monday.

The woman, Caroline Woolery-Walters, was travelling from Jamaica to visit family members in Philadelphia.

In a release on Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Missing Persons Unit said Woolery-Walters was last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at the airport at about 6pm on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a yellow head wrap, yellow shirt and blue jeans, according to detectives.

The report said the senior citizen is about five feet, one inch tall, and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Woolery-Walters is being urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274, or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Italy to face Uruguay in Under-20 World Cup final

Sport

Digicel supports SOJ with US$40,000 for World Games in Berlin

Jamaica News

Elderly Jamaican woman disappears after arriving at US airport

More From

Entertainment

Miss Kitty heads to CVM-TV

… joins Tami Chin Mitchell, Ity Ellis and Dennis Brooks for morning show

Lifestyle

See also

Loop Jamaica, Courts Jamaica partner for living room makeover

Win a Courts Living Room Makeover valued at over J$500,000.
Loop News has partnered with Courts Jamaica and Record Media to create a new video series called ‘Courts Operation Home Transfor

Business

Norse Atlantic Airways launches affordable flights from Jamaica to UK

As of today, Thursday, June 8, Jamaican consumers now have an affordable and convenient option when travelling to the United Kingdom, thanks to Norse Atlantic Airways.
Travellers can book tick

Jamaica News

Cops arrested for multi-million robbery of Chinese nationals in Kgn

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been arrested in connection with an alleged multi-million dollar robbery of two Chinese nationals in Kingston.
The lawmen are facing c

Sport

Shericka Jackson clocks meet record 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix

In the men’s 100m event, Christian Coleman emerged as the victor

Jamaica News

WATCH: Rainfall produces heavy flooding in sections of St Andrew

Heavy afternoon rainfall in the Corporate Area on Thursday resulted in much misery for some motorists, as a number of roadways became flooded with water, causing some vehicles to shut down.
Among t

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols