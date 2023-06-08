Elderly Jamaican woman disappears after arriving at US airport Loop Jamaica

Law enforcement personnel in the United States are searching for a 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after she arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, US on Monday.

The woman, Caroline Woolery-Walters, was travelling from Jamaica to visit family members in Philadelphia.

In a release on Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Missing Persons Unit said Woolery-Walters was last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at the airport at about 6pm on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a yellow head wrap, yellow shirt and blue jeans, according to detectives.

The report said the senior citizen is about five feet, one inch tall, and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Woolery-Walters is being urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274, or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).