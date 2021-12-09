Elderly man allegedly shoots taxi driver in road rage incident | Loop Jamaica

Elderly man allegedly shoots taxi driver in road rage incident
Elderly man allegedly shoots taxi driver in road rage incident

Jamaica News
Loop News

An elderly man reportedly shot a taxi driver in the leg during an apparent ‘road rage’ incident in Liguanea, St Andrew, on Thursday morning.

The Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the shooting but did not reveal the identities of the men involved.

Loop News has learnt that the male taxi driver is alleged to have committed a driving infraction against the elderly man, who reportedly spoke to him about it.

A heated argument reportedly developed between the two, which led to a scuffle. The elderly man then allegedly pulled a gun and shot the taxi man.

Loop News will have more on the incident later today.

