The body of an elderly man was found in a gully on Silent Hill in Christiana, Manchester on Wednesday.

He has been identified as 71-year-old Patrick Lewis, otherwise called ‘Bull’, a farmer from the community.

Reports from the Christiana police are that residents saw the body and summoned them. On their arrival, the lawmen observed that the man’s body had multiple chop wounds to the head.

The scene was processed and his body removed to the morgue, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.