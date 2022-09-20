Elderly man found wandering Tuesday Loop Jamaica

The Rockfort police are seeking the public’s assistance to find the relatives of an elderly man who was found wandering along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard, Kingston 17, on Tuesday, September 20.

The man gave his name as Bunny Brown and told the police he was from Coleyville, Manchester.

The police have, however, been unable to locate his family, and he wasn’t able to provide any additional information.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brown’s family or who can assist the police in any way is asked to call the Rockfort police at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.