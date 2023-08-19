Elderly man in custody after senior females are found dead in Hanover Loop Jamaica

The double murder of two elderly women in Hanover on Saturday, August 12, has taken a significant turn. The husband of one of the victims, an 84-year-old man, has confessed to the crimes after days on the run.

The man–a farmer from Grange District in Hanover– is the spouse of one of the deceased. On the evening of August 12, 80-year-old retiree Patsy Allen was found in her Kendal district home. Around 5:00 pm, a family member discovered Allen’s body and alerted the Lucea Police.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A mere two hours later, a tragic scene unfolded in the Grange district. Teka Anderson-Nesbeth, aged 73 and Allen’s caregiver, was found dead in her residence by a relative.

She was stabbed in the head. By then, the husband had vanished, seemingly in an effort to evade authorities. However, on Friday, August 18, the elderly turned himself into the Lucea Police.

After being legally cautioned, he confessed to the murder of both women, shedding light on the tragic incidents that seemed connected from the start. The Jamaica Constabulary Force is reminding the public that domestic disputes can escalate quickly, often with devastating consequences.

Domestic Violence Intervention Centres and other professional facilities are available to provide mediation and support. Seek their expertise early to navigate conflicts safely and prevent potential violence. There is strength in seeking help.