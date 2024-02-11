Elderly man last seen at KPH reported missing Loop Jamaica

Elderly man last seen at KPH reported missing

Harry Smith

Seventy-four-year-old Harry Smith, otherwise called ‘Hiya P’, a farmer of Allman Hill district in Above Rock, St Catherine, has been missing since Friday, February 9.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that about 2 pm, Smith was last seen at the Kingston Public Hospital dressed in a long sleeve shirt, brown pants and a pair of brown shoes.

He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Harry Smith is being asked to contact the Stony Hill police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

