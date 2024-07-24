Elderly man missing for over a month in Clarendon

Seventy-year-old Paul Morgan, otherwise called ‘Pablo’, a lab technician of Kennedy Grove, Palmer’s Cross in Clarendon, has been missing since Saturday, June 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 4pm, Morgan was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

All efforts to contact him have since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Paul Morgan is asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.