Elderly man perishes in Mandeville apartment fire

Firefighters in Manchester are carrying out a probe to determine the origin of a house fire that left a 74-year-old man dead in the parish capital of Mandeville on Tuesday.

The deceased is Ronald West of Balvenie Heights in Mandeville.

It was reported that sometime after 12pm, firefighters responded to reports of a fire coming from a 12-room apartment complex in the area.

The blaze was extinguished by fire personnel.

West’s charred remains were later found during cooling down operations.

The estimated cost of damage relative to the blaze has not yet been ascertained.