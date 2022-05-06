Elderly man perishes in St James house fire | Loop Jamaica

An elderly man was burnt to death during a fire which razed his one-room apartment in St James early Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 85-year-old Frederick Inerty of Mount Carey, St James.

Reports are that about 3am, residents saw the house where the elderly man lived by himself on fire, and called the St James Fire Department.

The house was destroyed before the firefighters arrived on the scene.

The charred remains of Inerty was found in the rubble by the firefighters during cooling down operations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.