Elderly Manchester businesswoman fined for money laundering | Loop Jamaica

A 61-year-old Manchester businesswoman was recently convicted of money laundering charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Eva Mae Sterling pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, contrary to section 92 (1) (a) of the Proceeds of Crime Act, 2007 (POCA).

Sterling’s son, Nicholaus Chang, and sister, Marline Ledford, both business proprietors who are facing similar money laundering charges, pleaded not guilty when they appeared in court along with Sterling.

Chang and Ledford are scheduled to return to court on June 15.

The overall disclosure was made in a statement that was issued by the Financial Investigation Division (FID) last week.

Sterling was fined $300,000 or nine months’ imprisonment on one count, and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment – suspended for 24 months – on the second count.

She was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $700,000.

The FID said it has started the process for the Supreme Court to “consider and assess Sterling’s full benefit from her criminal conduct/lifestyle, which it estimated to exceed $100 million.”

The asset forfeiture proceedings is set for Tuesday, May 17 in the Home Circuit Court.

According to the FID, “the results of local and international investigations revealed that between 2011 and 2014, the trio of Sterling, Chang and Ledford (allegedly) conspired to, and engaged in, money laundering such that the proceeds from drug trafficking (approximately J$228 million) were used to purchase 10 properties across the Corporate Area and several other parishes.

“Further allegations are that they used the money to invest in their respective businesses.

“Evidence strongly suggests that the proceeds of the drug trafficking originated in the United States, where Chang was (reported) convicted on narcotics-related charges in 2013,” the statement read.

The three were eventually arrested and charged in 2017 by detectives from the Constabulary Financial Unit of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime investigation Branch (C-TOC), who are stationed at the FID.

In commenting on the case, the FID’s Principal Director, Keith Darien, said: “Families must take due care when managing or investing funds for their relatives. especially when the source of funds is unknown or questionable. It is unfortunate when you have to prosecute so many members of one family, but we stand resolute in our commitment to ensuring that crime does not pay.”

Darien asserted that the FID will utilise its powers under POCA to pursue facilitators of money laundering, particularly wealth generated from transnational organised crime activities.