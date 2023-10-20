Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in St Mary Loop Jamaica

Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in St Mary Loop Jamaica
An elderly man died of injuries he sustained when he was struck by a motorcycle along the Boscobel main road in St Mary on Thursday.

The deceased is 62-year-old Gareth Gooden of Boscobel in the parish.

The motorcyclist also sustained injuries in the crash, for which treatment was received.

Reports are that about 6pm on Thursday, Gooden was crossing the Boscobel main road when he was hit by the motorcycle.

Both Gooden and the driver of the motorcyclist were assisted to the hospital, where Gooden was pronounced dead and the driver was treated.

The St Mary police are probing the development.

