Elderly security guard charged with stealing chicken parts, saltfish Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
7 hrs ago

Sixty-nine-year-old Ruan Forbes, a security guard of Newlands Road in Portmore, St Catherine, has been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny arising from an incident on the Newlands main road in the parish on Sunday, September 25.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 8am, the now complainant was alerted by his security system that his establishment was being broken into.

Several bags of chicken parts and saltfish were subsequently found to have been stolen from the refrigerator.

The stolen items collectively had an estimated value of $100,000.

On Friday, September 30, Forbes was taken into police custody and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

