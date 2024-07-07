Elderly St James woman’s body fished from pond; was missing from Beryl

The partially decomposed body of an elderly woman, believed to have been in her 80s, who went missing since the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday, was fished from a pond in her St James community on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Icilda James, affectionately called ‘Miss Icy’, of a Dumfries, St James address.

Community members theorise that the senior citizen, who lived alone, was swept away by flood waters as she headed towards her home sometime on Wednesday.

On Saturday afternoon, residents removed the partially decayed body that was seen floating in the pond in the community, and called the police, who have since commenced a probe.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for St James East Central in which Dumfries is located, visited the community on Sunday. He expressed condolences to family members of the elderly woman.

“We are really saddened by her passing. We are expressing condolences and sadness at this tragedy in East Central,” said Bartlett.

Tourism Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for East Central St James, Edmund Bartlett (left), on Sunday consoled Pastor Audley Campbell, a nephew and caretaker of Icilda James whose body was found in a pond at Dumfries, St James on Saturday following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday.

He said since Friday he has been travelling across the constituency where workers of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) and the National Water Commission (NWC) have been frantically trying to restore services to the affected areas.

“We are working feverishly with JPS the Water Commission to restore our supplies to the communities in the constituency. I have been on the road touring since Friday.

“We are visiting areas. Because of the terrain and everything, I am clearing the road and so on.”

He appealed for patience among residents in areas where the utility services have not yet been restored.

“The areas that we haven’t really reached yet, we are urging patience; we are working eagerly to reach those areas,” said Bartlett.