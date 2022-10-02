Elderly tour bus operator dies in Ocho Rios crash Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Jamaica News
1 hrs ago

Randell Stewart

Investigators from the St Ann Traffic Department are probing the circumstances surrounding the collision that claimed the life of an elderly tour bus operator in Ocho Rios in the parish on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Randell Stewart of Long Pond Housing Scheme, Clarks Town, Trelawny.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 12:30 pm, Stewart was driving a Toyota Hiace minibus along DaCosta Drive in Ocho Rios, heading towards St Ann’s Bay, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into an embankment.

The bus in which tour operator Randell Stewart crash in Ocho Rios on Thursday, resulting in his death.

He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died while being treated.

