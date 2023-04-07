Elderly tyre man dies after being mowed down by two cars in St Bess Loop Jamaica

The St Elizabeth police is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was reportedly hit by two motorcars on the White Hall main road in the parish on Wednesday, April 5.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old James Walters, otherwise called ‘Jim Brown’, a tyre repairman of Shericka Drive in White Hall, St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 8pm, Walters was along the roadway when he was hit by a white motorcar that was involved in overtaking another vehicle, and Walters was then hit by a blue motorcar.

The police were summoned and Walters’ mutilated body was seen lying on the roadway.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident to contact the Black River police at 876-965-2232, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.