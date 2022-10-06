Elderly watchman gunned down in daylight attack in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are probing what led to the shooting death of an elderly watchman in his community in the parish on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Dalton Plummer of George’s Plain, Westmoreland.

Reports are that shortly after noon, residents heard gunshots coming from a a section of the George’s Plain community and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, the police found Plummer lying along a road in a pool of blood, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper section of his body.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.