Elderly watchman killed during suspected bar robbery in Manchester Loop Jamaica

A manhunt is under way for hoodlums who robbed a bar and allegedly murdered an elderly watchman, whose body was found with its hands and feet bound in Christiana, Manchester on Wednesday.

The deceased is 61-year-old Anthony Williams of Christiana.

The police are theorising that Williams was killed during the robbery which is suspected to have been committed in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

It was reported that a break-in was noticed at the establishment and an alarmed was raised.

The elderly man was later found lying lifeless on the floor with his hands and feet bound, as well as what appeared to be a piece of electrical cord wrapped around the neck.

A video of the gruesome discovery has been making the rounds on several social media platforms.

Further checks of the bar revealed that a quantity of liquor and an undetermined sum of cash were taken.

The scene was processed and Williams’ body was subsequently taken to the morgue.

A post-mortem examination is to be conducted at a later date.